Saint-Gobain FY24 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), Wednesday reported full-year 2024 net income of 2.844 billion euros or 5.69 euros per share, up from 2.669 billion euros or 5.26 euros per share last year.

Recurring net income for the year was 3.474 billion euros or 6.95 euros per share, up from 3.416 billion euros or 6.73 per share last year.

Revenues for the period dropped 2.9% to 46.517 billion euros from 47.944 billion euros last year.

Benoit Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saint-Gobain, commented: "Our 2024 results once again demonstrate the success of Saint-Gobain's new profile, with the Group delivering a very strong operating performance despite a mixed macroeconomic environment. The roll-out of our comprehensive range of sustainable and innovative solutions for our customers along with our local performance-driven organization have enabled us to report new record results. Over the past 12 months, Saint-Gobain also completed four landmark acquisitions, which are perfectly aligned with our strategy of worldwide leadership in light and sustainable construction and located in regions with strong structural growth: CSR in Australia, Bailey in Canada and, in construction chemicals, Cemix in Mexico and FOSROC in India and the Middle East. I'm once again extremely grateful for the dedication and talent shown by all our teams, who are key to our success."

