SailPoint (SAIL) IPO Targets $11.5B Valuation

Cybersecurity firm SailPoint is set to return to the public market with an ambitious IPO targeting a valuation of up to $11.5 billion. The move, anticipated to be the first major tech flotation of 2025, underscores the firm’s pivotal role in the identity and access management space, where robust cybersecurity solutions are in ever-increasing demand.





Backed by private equity powerhouse Thoma Bravo, SailPoint and its parent are offering 50 million shares priced between $19 and $21 to raise up to $1.05 billion. With 47.5 million shares offered by SailPoint and an additional 2.5 million by Thoma Bravo, the IPO is poised to test investor appetite amid a cautious yet recovering market following a series of underwhelming tech debuts.





Market Overview:





Private equity-backed firms are leading a resurgence in tech IPOs.



SailPoint, founded in 2005, competes in the fast-evolving identity security market.



The offering could set a new benchmark for cybersecurity valuations in a selective market.



Key Points:



The IPO aims for a valuation of up to $11.5 billion, with up to $1.05 billion raised.



SailPoint’s identity and access management solutions are critical for mitigating data breaches.



Investor interest is bolstered by cornerstone commitments from leading asset managers.



Looking Ahead:



Market participants will closely watch investor appetite amid cautious valuations.



A successful IPO could pave the way for further tech listings and capital infusions in cybersecurity.



The listing is expected to influence the competitive landscape for identity security solutions.



Bull Case:



SailPoint operates in a rapidly growing identity and access management (IAM) market, with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $813 million and 30% year-over-year growth, positioning it as a key player in cybersecurity.



The IPO, targeting a valuation of up to $11.5 billion, reflects strong investor interest in identity security solutions, especially as enterprises prioritize protecting digital identities in hybrid and cloud-first environments.



Cornerstone investors like AllianceBernstein and Dragoneer Investment Group have committed to purchasing up to 20% of the IPO shares, signaling confidence in SailPoint’s growth trajectory and market position.



Under Thoma Bravo’s ownership, SailPoint has expanded its platform through strategic acquisitions, including privileged access management (PAM) and identity threat detection capabilities, enhancing its competitive edge.



SailPoint’s transition to a SaaS-based model has resulted in 94% of its revenue being recurring, providing high predictability and stability for future growth.



Bear Case:



SailPoint faces profitability challenges, with a net loss of $395 million in fiscal 2024 and significant reliance on external funding to sustain operations and repay $1.59 billion in debt.



The company operates in a highly competitive market with established players like Okta, Microsoft, and CyberArk, which may limit SailPoint’s ability to gain market share despite its strong ARR growth.



Investor skepticism about high-multiple IPOs could temper enthusiasm for SailPoint’s offering, especially given its valuation at over 10x forward revenue compared to peers trading at lower multiples.



Rising interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainty may increase debt servicing costs and pressure SailPoint’s margins, limiting its ability to invest in R&D and innovation.



While SailPoint has diversified its customer base, its reliance on smaller accounts (sub-$250K ARR) suggests room for improvement in capturing larger enterprise clients to drive sustained growth.



SailPoint’s return to the public markets is particularly significant given its previous tenure on the New York Stock Exchange from 2017 until 2022 and its subsequent reacquisition by Thoma Bravo in a $6.9 billion deal. This re-entry signals not only a renewed focus on growth but also a strategic repositioning as the cybersecurity sector continues to evolve.With lead underwriters Morgan Stanley ( MS ) and Goldman Sachs ( GS ) at the helm, the IPO is set to be a litmus test for investor confidence in tech valuations amid economic uncertainty. As cornerstone investors like AllianceBernstein and Dragoneer Investment Group eye up to 20% of the shares, SailPoint’s offering may well redefine market expectations for future cybersecurity listings.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

