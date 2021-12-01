SAIL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SAIL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.24, changing hands as low as $48.73 per share. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAIL's low point in its 52 week range is $39 per share, with $64.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.36.

