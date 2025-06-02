SAIHEAT Limited Receives IAEA Approval as Vendor for Small Modular Reactors

SAIHEAT receives IAEA approval for its small modular reactors, enhancing its position in sustainable nuclear power solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

SAIHEAT Limited has received official approval from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as a vendor of small modular reactors (SMRs), endorsing its innovative reactor design aimed at meeting modern safety and efficiency standards. This milestone in SAIHEAT's SMR business highlights the plant's compact integral reactor design, which minimizes radiation exposure and enhances safety through secure containment and robust emergency systems. The approved technology positions SAIHEAT to provide clean, reliable nuclear energy for next-generation digital infrastructure, particularly data centers. The IAEA's recognition paves the way for global deployment of this SMR technology, underlining SAIHEAT's commitment to sustainable nuclear power solutions.

Potential Positives

IAEA approval of SAIHEAT as a vendor for small modular reactors (SMRs) represents a significant advancement for the company's business line in nuclear energy.

The endorsement of SAIHEAT's innovative reactor design aligns with modern safety standards, regulatory requirements, and efficiency expectations, potentially attracting new clients and investment.

The reactor plant's compact design and robust safety systems enhance SAIHEAT's competitive positioning in the market for clean, reliable nuclear energy solutions.

This recognition by the IAEA facilitates future global deployment of SAIHEAT's SMRs technology, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Potential Negatives

SAIHEAT's press release heavily focuses on the IAEA approval for its SMRs, but does not provide any specific details on the timeline for deployment or commercialization, which may raise concerns about the company's ability to translate approval into actual market presence.

The mention of forward-looking statements indicates potential risks and uncertainties, underlining that actual results may differ materially from the Company's projections, and could impact investor confidence.

The company’s recent transition from SAI.TECH Global Corporation following a merger may lead to scrutiny regarding its new strategic direction and the potential challenges inherent in such organizational changes.

FAQ

What is SAIHEAT's recent achievement with the IAEA?

SAIHEAT has been approved by the IAEA as a vendor of small modular reactors (SMRs), validating their design and technology.

How do SAIHEAT's SMRs enhance safety?

The SMRs feature an integral reactor design that minimizes radiation exposure and includes robust safety systems for emergency situations.

What are the applications of SAIHEAT's SMRs?

SAIHEAT's SMRs are designed for deployment in ground-based power stations, particularly to support next-generation digital infrastructures like data centers.

How does SAIHEAT contribute to sustainability?

SAIHEAT's technologies focus on reducing carbon footprints by providing clean, reliable, and efficient nuclear energy solutions for various applications.

What is SAIHEAT's background as a company?

SAIHEAT is a global distributed computing power operator, previously known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation, and listed on NASDAQ since May 2022.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAIHEAT Limited (“SAIHEAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAIH, SAITW), is pleased to announce that the International Atomic Energy Agency (“IAEA”) has officially approved SAIHEAT as a vendor of small modular reactors (“SMRs”), endorsing the conceptual design and reactor description submitted by the Company.





This approval marks a significant advancement in SAIHEAT’s SMRs business line and is based on an innovative reactor plant design rooted in decades of proven experience with transportable nuclear power solutions. The approved SMRs concept leverages established technologies and globally recognized materials to meet modern safety standards, regulatory requirements, and efficiency expectations.





The SMRs plant features an integral reactor design, ensuring compactness, reduced radiation exposure, and enhanced safety through minimized pressurized coolant interfaces. The unit is intended for deployment in ground-based SMRs power stations, integrating core systems such as the reactor, steam turbine generator, and automated control and protection systems.





This concept uniquely positions SAIHEAT to power next-generation digital infrastructure — particularly data centers — with clean, reliable, and scalable nuclear energy. The reactor core’s design and material composition have been optimized for long campaign cycles, while all primary circuit components are housed in a sealed safety containment to localize potential radioactive releases.





In addition, the SMRs plant is equipped with robust safety systems, including:







Emergency Cooldown System (ECS)



Emergency Cooldown System (ECS)



Emergency Reactor Cooling (ERC)



Emergency Reactor Cooling (ERC)



Absorber input for emergency shutdown



Absorber input for emergency shutdown



Overpressure prevention systems



Overpressure prevention systems



Multi-layer containment and protective structures



Multi-layer containment and protective structures



Dedicated cooling systems for equipment safety







This recognition by the IAEA paves the way for future global deployment of SAIHEAT’s SMRs technology and reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainable, secure, and innovative nuclear power solutions.







About SAIHEAT







SAIHEAT (NASDAQ: SAIH) is a global distributed computing power operator. By leveraging a modular computing power system, we help energy owners address the issues of local energy consumption and efficient resource utilization. The company provides BTC cloud mining services by joint computing power, as well as energy digitization and monetarization solutions for energy asset owners. These technologies contribute to reducing the carbon footprint and provide innovative solutions for energy enterprises.





For more information on SAIHEAT, please visit: https://www.saiheat.com.





Formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation, SAIHEAT became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation in May 2022. For more information on SAIHEAT, please visit



https://www.saiheat.com









Safe Harbor Statement







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “targets”, “optimistic”, “confident that”, “continue to”, “predict”, “intend”, “aim”, “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but not limited to, statements concerning SAIHEAT operations, financial performance, and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. SAIHEAT cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic, and social conditions around the world including those discussed in SAIHEAT’s Form 20-F under the headings “Risk Factors”, “Results of Operations” and “Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and SAIHEAT specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.







Media Contact:









pr@saiheat.com









Investor Relations Contact:









ir@saiheat.com









WFS Investor Relations Inc.







Janice Wang





Email:



services@wealthfsllc.com











Phone: +86 13811768599 +1 628 283 9214



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.