SAIC Secures Space & Intelligence Contracts Worth $410M in Q4

Science Applications International Corporation SAIC recently announced that it secured $410 million worth of contracts from the space and intelligence communities in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. This brings the full fiscal 2022 contracts award to $2 billion.

The company disclosed that most of the contracts involve highly specialized services in digital and systems engineering as well as data analytics areas. Clients requiring these services belong to the classified space and intelligence communities.

Contracts Keep Flowing for SAIC

Science Applications is benefiting from the continued flow of high-value contracts. The record level of awards reflects its disciplined business-development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. As of Oct 29, 2021, the company’s total contract backlog was $24 billion.

Moreover, the government as a big client lends stability to the business and moderates fluctuation in revenues.

In December 2021, SAIC secured a five-year, $99 million, single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force. Per the deal, the company will help the Air Force Research Laboratory in developing multi-spectral and multi-modal phenomenology modeling capabilities for the Air Force weapon systems.

In the same month, the company secured a $1.1-billion contract from the U.S. Navy. Per the deal, it will produce, assemble, test and deliver MK 48 MOD 7 Torpedo Afterbody Tialcones (AB/TC) and MK29 MOD 0 Warshot Fuel Tanks to the U.S. Navy.

In November 2021, Science Applications announced that it secured $348 million worth of contracts from the space and intelligence communities in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. In the same month, the company revealed receiving a U.S. Navy contract worth $556 million to modernize its human resources service to the sailors, their families and future recruits.

In the same month, Science Applications announced that it was awarded a defense contract worth $93 million to provide R&D, engineering, testing, integration, cybersecurity, upgrades and sustainment for the numerous tactical threat systems to the U.S. Navy.

