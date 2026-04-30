Saia Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Saia Inc. (SAIA) announced earnings for first quarter of $49.87 million

The company's bottom line totaled $49.87 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $49.81 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $806.23 million from $787.58 million last year.

Saia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.87 Mln. vs. $49.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $806.23 Mln vs. $787.58 Mln last year.

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