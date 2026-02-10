Saia Inc. Announces Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Saia Inc. (SAIA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $47.51 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $76.10 million, or $2.84 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $789.95 million from $788.95 million last year.

Saia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $47.51 Mln. vs. $76.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.77 vs. $2.84 last year. -Revenue: $789.95 Mln vs. $788.95 Mln last year.

