Sagtec Global Limited Announces Proposed Acquisition of Smart Bridge Technology Limited to Enhance AI Capabilities

Sagtec Global Limited plans to acquire Smart Bridge Technology Limited for $17.6 million to enhance its AI software solutions.

Sagtec Global Limited has announced its intention to acquire Smart Bridge Technology Limited for approximately $17.6 million, aiming to transform Sagtec into a comprehensive AI technology leader. The acquisition, which is pending a definitive agreement, will enhance Sagtec’s capabilities in delivering AI-driven solutions, particularly in predictive analytics and intelligent software for businesses. This move allows Sagtec to expand beyond its current focus on the Food & Beverage sector into high-growth markets such as logistics, fintech, and hospitality. The partnership with Smart Bridge, which has shown strong financial performance, is expected to tap into a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity and drive innovation in operational intelligence and automation for its clients across Asia. CEO Kevin Ng emphasized that this acquisition will help reshape how businesses operate and grow in a digital-centric environment.

Potential Positives

Acquisition of Smart Bridge Technology Limited positions Sagtec to transition into a full-spectrum AI technology leader, enhancing its service offerings and market reputation.

The proposed acquisition enables Sagtec to expand its total addressable market significantly, targeting high-growth sectors such as logistics, fintech, and hospitality.

By leveraging Smart Bridge’s AI capabilities, Sagtec can implement advanced analytics and business intelligence solutions, potentially unlocking new revenue streams and improving client outcomes.

Smart Bridge’s proven financial performance and scalability enhance the overall value proposition of the acquisition, showcasing its capability to generate profits and support growth in multiple environments.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition price represented at approximately 10 times the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio could raise concerns over the valuation, suggesting that Sagtec may be overpaying for Smart Bridge.

The reliance on a single strategic acquisition to transform its business model carries inherent risks, such as potential integration challenges or if the anticipated benefits do not materialize.

The press release emphasizes a significant shift in business direction, which might alienate existing customers or stakeholders who may prefer the company’s traditional offerings in F&B sectors.

FAQ

What is the proposed acquisition amount for Smart Bridge by Sagtec?

Sagtec intends to acquire Smart Bridge for approximately US$17.6 million, at about 10 times the PE ratio.

How will the acquisition of Smart Bridge transform Sagtec?

This acquisition will enhance Sagtec’s capabilities, positioning it as a leader in AI technology and expanding its market reach.

What markets will Sagtec enter after acquiring Smart Bridge?

Sagtec will expand into logistics, fintech, and hospitality, utilizing customizable AI modules to drive innovations in these sectors.

What financial performance has Smart Bridge demonstrated?

Smart Bridge reported a net profit of US$2.1 million, showcasing the efficiency of its AI-driven business model.

What strategic benefits does Sagtec expect from this acquisition?

Sagtec aims to unlock new revenue streams and drive smarter, data-driven growth across various industries through enhanced AI capabilities.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customizable software solutions, today announced that it has signed a term sheet for the proposed acquisition of Smart Bridge Technology Limited (“Smart Bridge”), a fast-growing agentic AI software Company. Under the terms of the proposal, Sagtec intends to acquire Smart Bridge at approximately 10 times the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio for consideration of US$17.6 million, subject to the execution of a definitive agreement and customary closing conditions.





This proposed acquisition is set to transform Sagtec from a data systems provider into a full-spectrum AI technology leader, capable of delivering predictive, real-time intelligence to businesses across Asia. With Smart Bridge’s proven AI engine and high-margin software business, Sagtec positions itself at the intersection of AI innovation and real-world commercial application, unlocking a multi-billion-dollar total addressable market (TAM) in behavioral analytics, decision automation, and intelligent enterprise software.





Sagtec currently supports thousands of F&B outlets and retailers through its industry-leading point-of-sale (POS) and backend platforms, generating vast volumes of structured consumer and transaction data. The acquisition of Smart Bridge will supercharge Sagtec’s ecosystem, enabling the Company to:







Deliver automated business intelligence to its F&B clients



Launch AI-driven menu optimization, upselling strategies, and supply forecasting



Detect and prevent revenue leakage via behavioral fraud analytics and anomaly detection



Enter new verticals including logistics, fintech, and hospitality with customizable AI modules







With this proposed acquisition, Sagtec broadens its TAM beyond retail into high-growth sectors where predictive analytics and behavioral intelligence are crucial. Markets and Markets projects the global AI retail market will reach US$43 billion by 2032, International Data Corporation estimates the SME-focused AI software market will exceed US$25 billion, and Grand View Research forecasts the intelligent POS and behavioral analytics market to surpass US$65 billion. Together, these markets offer Sagtec significant opportunities to leverage Smart Bridge’s AI capabilities and expand into new, monetizable verticals.





This initiative aligns with the rapid expansion of the Artificial Intelligence sector, driven by increasing digital adoption, growing enterprise awareness of AI’s transformative potential, and rising reliance on mobile platforms. Concurrently, demand for mobile-first, intelligent enterprise software is surging, reshaping how businesses compete and operate in an increasingly digital landscape.





Smart Bridge has demonstrated strong financial and operational performance, reporting a net profit of US$2.1 million, showcasing the high efficiency and scalability of its AI-driven business model. The company continues to expand its growing client base across Asia, with its scalable AI engine successfully deployed in multiple high-volume environments, further validating the commercial viability and adaptability of its technology.





“This acquisition accelerates Sagtec’s vision of becoming the AI-first enterprise platform of the future. We’re not just building tools, we’re engineering intelligence that empowers everyday operators to predict, optimize, and monetize every transaction. It marks a transformative chapter for Sagtec, where we move beyond facilitating business to fundamentally reshaping it, unlocking new revenue streams and driving smarter, data-driven growth across industries,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec.







About Smart Bridge Technologies Limited







Smart Bridge Technologies is a Malaysian-based AI and software development company providing agentic software, enterprise-grade IT solutions, and digital transformation services. The company specializes in AI-powered automation, systems integration, and tailored digital consulting.







About Sagtec Global Limited







Sagtec is a leading provider of customizable software solutions, primarily serving the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. The Company also offers software development, data management, and social media management to enhance operational efficiency across various industries. Additionally, Sagtec operates power-bank charging stations at 300 locations across Malaysia through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.





For more information on the Company, please log on to



https://www.sagtec-global.com/



.







Contact Information:









Sagtec Global Limited Contact:







Ng Chen Lok





Chairman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer





Phone: +6011-6217 3661





Email: info@sagtec-global.com



