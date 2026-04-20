Markets
OMER

Sagimet Names Andreas Grauer CMO

April 20, 2026 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT), on Monday announced the appointment of Andreas Grauer as Chief Medical Officer, effective April 20.

Eduardo Bruno Martins has retired as CMO and will continue to support the company as an external scientific advisor.

Andreas Grauer brings more than two decades of experience in clinical development, medical affairs, and regulatory strategy, and most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Omeros Corp. (OMER).

The company said the appointment is expected to support the advancement of its FASN inhibitor pipeline and broader clinical development programs.

In the pre-market trading, Sagimet Biosciences Inc is 0.31% lesser at $6.45 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, Omeros is 0.22% lesser at $13.41 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OMER
SGMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.