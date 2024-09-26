News & Insights

Markets
BIIB

Sage To Resume Full Ownership Of SAGE-324 Program As Biogen Terminates Collaboration Deal

September 26, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Sage) announced Thursday that Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has terminated its rights under the collaboration and license agreement specific to the SAGE-324 program.

Under the terms, the termination will be effective on February 17, 2025, and Sage will resume full ownership of the SAGE-324 asset at that time.

Sage said it plans to continue to evaluate other potential indications, if any, for SAGE-324.

The companies recently announced negative results from the Phase 2 KINETIC 2 Study of investigational SAGE-324 for the chronic treatment of essential tremor or ET and discontinued further clinical development of SAGE-324 in ET.

Further, Sage and Biogen said they will continue to partner on ZURZUVAE (zuranolone), the first and only FDA-approved oral treatment for women with postpartum depression or PPD.

ZURZUVAE (zuranolone) CIV, is a neuroactive steroid gamma-aminobutyric acid A (GABAA) receptor positive modulator indicated for the treatment of PPD in adults.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Sage shares were losing around 1 percent to trade at $6.95, while Biogen shares were gaining around 1.1 percent to trade at $189.07.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB
SAGE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.