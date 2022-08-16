Markets

Sage Group Plc To Acquire Lockstep - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) has agreed to acquire Lockstep, a provider of cloud native technology that automates accounting workflows between companies. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Lockstep develops products and services that streamline accounting processes, allowing customers to save time, eliminate human error and improve cash flows.

The Sage Group plc stated that the acquisition is aligned with its ambition to be the trusted network for SMBs. The Group does not expect the acquisition to affect previously communicated financial guidance.

