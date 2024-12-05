Sage Group Executives Increase Shareholdings Post-Award Vesting

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Sage Group plc has announced that several directors and key executives have acquired shares following the release of awards under various share plans. These shares, vested on December 2, 2024, were partly sold to cover the tax liabilities incurred from the vesting, with the remaining shares added to their holdings. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning management incentives with shareholder interests.

