Saga plc Schedules AGM, Releases Annual Reports

May 21, 2024 — 04:19 am EDT

Saga plc (GB:SAGA) has released an update.

Saga plc has announced the dispatch of its 2024 Annual Report and Accounts, along with the Notice of its Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 25, 2024, to its shareholders. These documents are available on the company’s website, and the firm also released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report. The company has ensured regulatory compliance by submitting the necessary documents to the National Storage Mechanism for public inspection.

