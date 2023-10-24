SAFT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.24, changing hands as high as $74.47 per share. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAFT's low point in its 52 week range is $65.78 per share, with $92.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.