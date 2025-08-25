Markets
SHOT

Safety Shot Secures $30 Mln Strategic Financing To Integrate BONK Ecosystem

August 25, 2025 — 06:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Safety Shot, Inc. (SHOT) has raised $30 million through a $5 million registered direct offering and a $25 million private placement funded with BONK tokens, all priced at $0.46 per share.

The financing, led by strategic investors including FalconX, aims to strengthen the company's balance sheet and accelerate its growth strategy.

The investment gives Safety Shot direct participation in the BONK ecosystem, creating both recurring revenue from letsBONK.fun operations and a treasury of BONK tokens. BONK co-founder Mitchell Rudy highlighted the deal as a bridge between decentralized finance and public markets, while CEO Jarrett Boon called it a landmark validation of Safety Shot's strategic direction.

The transaction is expected to close on or about August 27, 2025, pending customary conditions, under an effective SEC shelf registration statement.

SHOT currently trades at $0.4673 or 2.9491% lower at the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SHOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.