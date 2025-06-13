Safety Shot, Inc. Shareholders Approve Acquisition of Yerbaé Brands Corp.

Safety Shot, Inc. shareholders approved the acquisition of Yerbaé Brands Corp., combining wellness and functional beverage markets.

Quiver AI Summary

Safety Shot, Inc. announced that a majority of its shareholders approved the acquisition of Yerbaé Brands Corp. at a Special Meeting of Stockholders. The merger is anticipated to complete next week, allowing the combined company to continue under the name Safety Shot, Inc. and maintain trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market. This strategic acquisition aims to merge Safety Shot’s wellness products, particularly its patented Sure Shot™ alcohol reducer, with Yerbaé’s zero-sugar energy beverages, enhancing growth potential in the functional beverage market. Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot, expressed gratitude for shareholder support, highlighting the transformative impact of the merger. Further details will be provided upon completion, and the final voting results will be disclosed in a subsequent SEC filing.

Potential Positives

Majority shareholder approval for the acquisition of Yerbaé Brands Corp. demonstrates strong investor confidence in Safety Shot's growth strategy.

The merger is expected to create a powerful presence in the functional beverage market, leveraging both companies' strengths and resources.

The acquisition allows Safety Shot to expand its product offerings by integrating Yerbaé's popular line of plant-based energy beverages with its innovative wellness solutions.

The upcoming completion of the merger positions Safety Shot for accelerated growth and market reach through Yerbaé’s established distribution network.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of any specific risks associated with the acquisition, which could lead to investor concern about potential unforeseen challenges.



The announcement includes a forward-looking statement disclaimer, highlighting that actual results may differ materially from the projected outcomes of the acquisition, signaling uncertainty about the merger's success.



The delisting of Yerbaé’s shares from the TSX Venture Exchange may signal a reduction in visibility or market access for the combined company's investors and stakeholders.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition announced by Safety Shot, Inc.?

Safety Shot, Inc. announced the acquisition of Yerbaé Brands Corp., approved by a majority of its shareholders.

When was the shareholder vote for the acquisition held?

The shareholder vote for the acquisition was held on June 12, 2025.

What products do Safety Shot and Yerbaé focus on?

Safety Shot focuses on wellness supplements, while Yerbaé specializes in plant-based, zero-sugar energy beverages.

What will happen to Yerbaé’s shares after the merger?

Yerbaé’s shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange following the merger's completion.

How will the companies operate post-merger?

Post-merger, the combined company will continue operating under the name Safety Shot, Inc., trading on Nasdaq as "SHOT."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SHOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $SHOT stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





SCOTTSDALE, AZ, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (“Safety Shot” or the “Company”), a wellness and dietary supplement company, today announced that it a majority of its shareholders have voted by a majority to approve the proposed acquisition of Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U) (“Yerbaé”), a plant-based functional beverage company.





The approval was obtained at Safety Shot’s Special Meeting of Stockholders held earlier yesterday. Following the completion of the merger, which is expected to occur next week, the combined company will continue to operate under the name Safety Shot, Inc., and its common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “SHOT”. Upon closing, Yerbaé’s shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.





Jarrett Boon, Chief Executive Officer of Safety Shot, stated, “On behalf of Safety Shot’s Board of Directors, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to our stockholders for their overwhelming support and majority approval of this transformative acquisition. This vote marks a pivotal milestone and is a testament to the significant strategic value and growth potential that the combination of Safety Shot and Yerbaé represents. We are thrilled to move forward with satisfying the final closing conditions and look forward to welcoming the Yerbaé team and completing the transaction next week.”





As previously announced on January 8, 2025, the acquisition brings together Safety Shot's innovative wellness solutions, including its patented Sure Shot™ rapid alcohol reducer product, with Yerbaé's popular and growing line of plant-based, zero-sugar, zero-calorie energy beverages. The combination is expected to create a powerful force in the functional beverage market by leveraging Yerbaé’s robust retail and distribution network to accelerate the growth of both brands.





The Company will announce further details upon the formal completion of the merger.









The final voting results from the Special Meeting of Stockholders will be made available in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Advisors



Maxim Group LLC is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Safety Shot in connection with the transaction.







About Safety Shot, Inc.



Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Sure Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Sure Shot is available for purchase online at



www.sureshot.com



,



www.walmart.com



and Amazon. Safety Shot, Inc. is introducing business-to-business sales of Sure Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2025.







About Yerbaé Brands Corp.



Founded in 2017, Yerbaé Brands Corp. is a plant-based functional beverage company that has captured the attention of health-conscious consumers with its line of zero-sugar, zero-calorie energy beverages. Yerbaé’s products are formulated with yerba mate and other clean ingredients to provide a “better-for-you” energy boost.







Investor Relations:



Phone: 561-244-7100 Email:



investors@drinksafetyshot.com









Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected completion of the acquisition. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Safety Shot and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Safety Shot, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.