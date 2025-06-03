Safety Shot, Inc. to Develop Innovative Nootropic and Sleep Supplement Products to Address Growing Market Demand

Safety Shot, Inc. plans to develop new nootropic and sleep aid products, leveraging scientific research to address growing market demands.

Quiver AI Summary

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company known for its patented product Sure Shot™, has announced plans to expand its research and development into two high-growth markets: nootropics and sleep aids. The company aims to leverage its scientific expertise to create products that enhance cognitive function and improve sleep quality, building on the insights gained from Sure Shot™, which supports alcohol metabolism while boosting mood and energy. Safety Shot's CEO, Jarrett Boon, emphasized the firm's commitment to efficacy and addressing broader consumer needs through innovative formulations. With the nootropic supplements market projected to grow significantly in the coming years, along with the demand for effective sleep solutions, Safety Shot is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends by releasing new products in the near future. The development process is already underway, with prototypes expected later this year.

Potential Positives

Company is expanding its product line into high-growth markets for nootropics and restorative sleep, capitalizing on significant market demand.

Safety Shot's scientific approach and commitment to efficacy could enhance its competitive position in the wellness industry.

The anticipated market growth for both nootropics and sleep-related supplements could provide substantial revenue opportunities for Safety Shot.

New products are set to leverage unique formulations based on scientific insights gained from existing products, potentially differentiating the company in the market.

Potential Negatives

The company is expanding into new product categories that may dilute its brand focus and mission, potentially confusing consumers who associate Safety Shot primarily with alcohol metabolism.

The reliance on forward-looking statements regarding product development and market share growth introduces uncertainty, as actual results may significantly differ due to various risks, which could impact investor confidence.

The mention of potential market competition suggests that Safety Shot may face challenges in gaining market acceptance for its new nootropic and sleep products, increasing the risk of unsuccessful launches.

FAQ

What new markets is Safety Shot expanding into?

Safety Shot is expanding into the nootropics and restorative sleep markets, focusing on cognitive enhancement and effective sleep aids.

What is Sure Shot™?

Sure Shot™ is Safety Shot's patented product that helps lower blood alcohol content while boosting clarity, energy, and mood.

When can we expect new products from Safety Shot?

Safety Shot plans to release new nootropic and sleep aid products in the coming months as part of their R&D efforts.

What distinguishes Safety Shot's sleep aid solutions?

Safety Shot's sleep aid will use unique ingredients not typically found in other sleep products, aiming for enhanced efficacy and quality sleep.

How large is the nootropic supplements market?

The Global Nootropics Supplements market is valued at approximately $6.5 billion and is expected to surpass $14.9 billion by 2034.

Full Release





Company to Expand Patented Wellness Approach into High-Growth Cognitive and Restorative Sleep Markets, Emphasizing Scientific Rigor and Unique Formulations









SCOTTSDALE, AZ, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (“Safety Shot” or the “Company”), a wellness and dietary supplement company known for Sure Shot



™



, its patented product that rapidly lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, today announced the initiation of research and development (R&D) for innovative new product lines. These forthcoming offerings will target the rapidly expanding market for



nootropics



– supplements designed to support cognitive function – and the growing demand for effective



sleep and relaxation aids



.





For those unfamiliar, nootropics, often referred to as “cognitive enhancers” or “smart drugs,” are substances formulated to support mental performance, including areas like focus, memory, creativity, and motivation. Safety Shot aims to bring its scientific acumen to this evolving space.





This strategic initiative significantly expands upon the scientific insights gained from developing Sure Shot



™



. While Sure Shot



™



is primarily designed to support alcohol metabolism, it is also uniquely formulated to boost clarity, energy, and overall mood. The Company will adapt these foundational principles to create specialized products aimed at daily cognitive enhancement and restorative sleep, extending its "Feel Better Fast" promise. Safety Shot plans to release these new products in the coming months.





“Our mission at Safety Shot has always been to help people feel better and function at their best, leveraging science to create effective solutions,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot. “Expanding into dedicated nootropic and sleep categories is a natural progression, allowing us to apply our core competencies to address broader consumer needs.”





David Sandler, Chief Operating Officer and Scientific Director of Safety Shot, elaborated on the Company's development philosophy: "Safety Shot has an over-engineering thought process so that we know our products work, and we are dedicated to being the top performer of products in the marketplace. Our commitment is to efficacy and tangible results for our customers."





The new R&D efforts will focus on:









Nootropics:



Creating a stand-alone product specifically engineered to enhance focus, dial-in cognition, and support executive function, while also contributing to overall brain health for daily use.











Creating a stand-alone product specifically engineered to enhance focus, dial-in cognition, and support executive function, while also contributing to overall brain health for daily use.





Sleep Aids:



Recognizing the critical role of sleep in daily productivity, mental clarity, and overall health, Safety Shot is developing an industry-leading sleep solution. Health authorities like the CDC recommend that adults aim for 7 or more hours of quality sleep per night, yet more than a third of American adults report getting less. The consequences of insufficient sleep are well-documented, with even short-term deprivation leading to impaired attention, decision-making, and reaction times. Chronic sleep loss can significantly impact memory, learning, and overall productivity. Safety Shot’s sleep aid, anticipated in tablet, drop, or powder form, will aim to improve sleep quality and duration. The goal is to help users achieve the deep, restorative sleep necessary to wake feeling genuinely refreshed, mentally sharp, and ready to perform optimally. According to Mr. Sandler, the formulation will feature a "unique twist by using ingredients not typically found in most sleep aid products," aiming for enhanced efficacy.











Future Market Insights reports the Global Nootropics Supplements market is valued at approximately $6.5 billion and is projected to surpass $14.9 billion by 2034 (CAGR of 8.7%). In 2023, Allied Research reported a market value of $6.8 billion in sleep-related supplements, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.1%, reaching an annual revenue of $11.8 billion by 2034.





Mr. Boon added, “we are excited by the potential of these new products. Our R&D team is focused on leveraging advanced technologies to create solutions that offer distinct advantages. As leaders in rapid wellness improvement, Safety Shot is well-positioned to gain substantial market share.”





The development phase is currently underway, with prototypes expected later this year.







About Safety Shot, Inc.







Safety Shot Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Sure Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Sure Shot is available for purchase online at



www.sureshot.com



,



www.walmart.com



and Amazon. Safety Shot is introducing business-to-business sales of Sure Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2025.







Investor Relations







CoreIR





Phone: 516-222-2560





Email:



investors@drinksafetyshot.com







Media Contact:





CORE IR





Jules Abraham





516 222 2560







julesa@coreir.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and release of new products, the potential market share Safety Shot, Inc. may gain, and the projected growth of the nootropics and sleep supplement markets. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the ability of the Company to successfully develop and commercialize new products, market acceptance of these products, competition in the marketplace, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Safety Shot, undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



