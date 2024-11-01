News & Insights

Safety Shot Expands Distribution of Sure Shot Beverage

November 01, 2024 — 10:27 am EDT

Safety Shot ( (SHOT) ) has provided an announcement.

Safety Shot, Inc. is expanding the distribution of its innovative beverage, Sure Shot, to major Chicagoland grocery stores like Pete’s Fresh Market and Sunset Foods. Sure Shot, designed to reduce blood alcohol content and enhance mental clarity, aligns with the stores’ health-focused offerings. The strategic timing of its launch coincides with peak alcohol sales in the holiday season, aiming to capture health-conscious consumers and boost market presence.

