Safeguarding the Digital Economy

Talking Trends

Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which takes place in October, is critical to understanding evolving threat landscapes because it highlights the increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks that individuals and organizations face. As digital infrastructure becomes more integral to our daily lives and business operations, new vulnerabilities emerge, making it essential to stay informed about best practices and current threats.

As cyber threats escalate across sectors — from critical infrastructure to financial markets — the stakes for robust cybersecurity strategy have never been higher. National governments, private investors, and research institutions are working in tandem to develop cutting-edge solutions that not only defend digital systems but also secure long-term economic resilience.

Congressman Pat Harrigan, representing North Carolina’s 10th district, and Mike McNerney, Chief Risk & Security Officer at Arkenstone Defense, join Nasdaq TradeTalks to discuss how cross-sector collaboration on cybersecurity can protect critical infrastructure, bolster economic resilience, and spark innovation in a volatile geopolitical landscape.

WATCH