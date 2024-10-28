Safe Pro AI launches SpotlightAI 3.0 solution

Safe Pro (SPAI) Group announced its Safe Pro AI unit has launched SpotlightAI 3.0, the next generation of its patent-pending AI solution powered by Amazon Web Services. SpotlightAI is currently in use in Ukraine by multiple international humanitarian mine action organizations and government entities. As of October, SpotlightAI powered by AWS, has processed over 757,516 drone images in Ukraine, confirming the presence of over 6,151 explosive remnants of war detected in 3,135 hectares of land. On the AWS cloud, each image can be processed in a blink of eye utilizing advanced proprietary machine learning algorithms and AWS hyper-compute versus requiring a trained human analyst who could take several minutes to review individual images in an attempt to locate and detect mines and ERW as small as the palm of a hand. In the Ukraine Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment Report it is estimated that 17 million hectares of land are contaminated with explosive ordnance. SpotlightAI, powered by AWS Hyper Scale, can drastically impact this unprecedented challenge compared to manual, human-based analysis of drone imagery of millions of hectares of land which could take decades.

