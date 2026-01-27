SAFE or AMH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential sector might want to consider either Safehold (SAFE) or American Homes 4 Rent (AMH). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Safehold and American Homes 4 Rent are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that SAFE likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than AMH has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

SAFE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.98, while AMH has a forward P/E of 16.27. We also note that SAFE has a PEG ratio of 1.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AMH currently has a PEG ratio of 3.04.

Another notable valuation metric for SAFE is its P/B ratio of 0.42. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, AMH has a P/B of 1.51.

These metrics, and several others, help SAFE earn a Value grade of B, while AMH has been given a Value grade of C.

SAFE sticks out from AMH in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that SAFE is the better option right now.

