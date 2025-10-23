Markets
Safe & Green Holdings Jumps 41% On Olenox Partnership To Boost Infrastructure Reliability

October 23, 2025 — 11:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) rose 41.23% to $3.22, gaining $0.94, after its subsidiary Olenox Energy announced a strategic partnership with OneQode to enhance the reliability and performance of mission-critical infrastructure.

The collaboration combines Olenox's private energy systems with OneQode's high-performance network to improve data integrity, automation, and operational resilience across industrial and energy sectors. The companies said the partnership comes at a crucial time as industries seek stronger, decentralized systems following recent global infrastructure disruptions.

The stock opened at $2.31, reached a high of $3.35 and a low of $2.25, compared to the previous close of $2.28. It trades on the NasdaqCM with trading volume significantly above average levels. Shares are trading near the upper end of their 52-week range of $0.77-$3.35.

