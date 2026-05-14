Safe Bulkers (SB) Price Target Increased by 21.05% to 7.04

The average one-year price target for Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) has been revised to $7.04 / share. This is an increase of 21.05% from the prior estimate of $5.81 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.97 to a high of $7.24 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.19% from the latest reported closing price of $7.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safe Bulkers. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 29.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SB is 0.04%, an increase of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.43% to 34,811K shares. The put/call ratio of SB is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,490K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,516K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,651K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares , representing an increase of 23.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 42.63% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,963K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 29.74% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,792K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,712K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares , representing a decrease of 3.09%.

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