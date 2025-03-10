Safe Bulkers, Inc. Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with SEC

Safe Bulkers, Inc. filed its 2024 Annual Report with the SEC, available online or via request.

Quiver AI Summary

Safe Bulkers, Inc. has announced the filing of its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is accessible on the company's website. Shareholders can also request a free hard copy of the report from Capital Link. The company specializes in marine drybulk transportation services, handling cargoes such as coal, grain, and iron ore across global shipping routes. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's growth strategy, including potential vessel acquisitions, while cautioning that actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties. For further inquiries, contact details for the company's president and the investor relations manager are provided.

Potential Positives

Safe Bulkers has filed its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC, ensuring transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The report is accessible to shareholders and the public via the company's website, promoting openness and accessibility of financial information.

Provision of a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge demonstrates a commitment to shareholder communication and engagement.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains a significant number of forward-looking statements that disclose inherent uncertainties and risks, which could create skepticism among investors regarding the company's future performance and growth strategy.



The disclaimer about not guaranteeing the accuracy of forward-looking statements may raise concerns about the reliability of the company's forecasts and planned vessel acquisitions, potentially undermining investor confidence.



The mention of factors that could materially affect actual results, such as changes in demand for drybulk vessels and disruptions in shipping routes, highlights vulnerability to external market conditions that could jeopardize operational stability.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Safe Bulkers' 2024 Annual Report?

The 2024 Annual Report provides financial information and insights into the company's operations and growth strategy.

Where can I find the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F?

The report is available on Safe Bulkers' website under the Investors and SEC Filings section.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the report?

Shareholders can request a free hard copy by contacting Capital Link using the provided contact details.

What services does Safe Bulkers provide?

Safe Bulkers offers marine drybulk transportation services, primarily for coal, grain, and iron ore globally.

Where are Safe Bulkers' stocks listed?

The company’s common and preferred stocks are listed on the NYSE under the symbols SB, SB.PR.C, and SB.PR.D.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $SB stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MONACO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (“Safe Bulkers”) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that it has filed its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).





The 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F is available by link through the Company’s website,





ww





w





.safebulkers.com





, under Investors and SEC Filings.





Alternatively, shareholders may also receive a hard copy of the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by request to Capital Link, using the contact details provided at the end of this press release.







About Safe Bulkers, Inc.







The Safe Bulkers is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C” and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, the Company’s growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, business disruptions due to natural disasters or other events, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for drybulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates, changes in TCE rates, changes in fuel prices, risks associated with operations outside the United States, general domestic and international political conditions, uncertainty in the banking sector and other related market volatility, disruption of shipping routes due to political events, risks associated with vessel construction and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.







For further information please contact:









Company Contact:







Dr. Loukas Barmparis President





Safe Bulkers, Inc.





Tel.: +30 2 111 888 400





+357 25 887 200





E-Mail:





d





irectors@safebulkers.com











Investor Relations / Media Contact:







Nicolas Bornozis, President





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536





New York, N.Y. 10169





Tel.: (212) 661-7566





Fax: (212) 661-7526





E-Mail:





s





afebulkers@capitallink.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.