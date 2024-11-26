Safe and Green Development completes 50% of Sugar Phase I Project

Safe and Green Development (SGD) is pleased to announce a significant milestone in the progress of its Sugar Phase I project in South Texas. The company has successfully completed 50% of the Project, marking a critical step in its construction timeline. The Project, now halfway through its construction, is an integral part of SG Devco’s strategy to deliver high-quality single-family homes in rapidly growing communities. The Project is on track for completion before the end of 2024, reinforcing SG Devco’s commitment to meeting housing demands and delivering on its development objectives. With this milestone achieved, the company is launching its marketing campaign to sell the homes in the Sugar Phase I Project. SG Devco will leverage its proprietary digital platform and tools to enhance the homebuying process. The platform seeks to simplify the homebuying experience for SG Devco homes by seamlessly incorporating mortgage services and down payment assistance.

