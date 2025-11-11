SAF-Holland To Launch Up To EUR 40 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.DE, SFHLF), a manufacturer and supplier of chassis-related systems, on Tuesday announced that its Board has approved the launch of a share buyback program of up to 2,269,715 shares of its treasury shares

The repurchase of up to 2,269,715 treasury shares, representing up to 5% of its share capital, for a total of up to 40 million euros between the end of November 2025 and December 31, 2026.

The buyback will be conducted under the EU's safe harbor provisions, with further details to be announced before the program begins.

SAF-Holland is currently trading 2.51% higher at EUR 13.90 on the XETRA.

