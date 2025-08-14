Sadot Group Posts Mixed Results in Q2

Key Points Sadot Group posted its fifth consecutive quarter of positive net income, but missed analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings per share in the second quarter of 2025.

Gross margin improved year over year as the company shifted focus to higher-margin specialty commodities, though overall trading activity declined.

The company’s cash balance fell to $0.4 million at quarter end, with negative operating cash flow and no forward guidance provided.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT), a global agri-foods company specializing in commodity trading and sustainable food supply chains, released its second-quarter results on August 14, 2025, for the period ending June 30. The company reported its fifth straight quarter of positive net income, but both revenue and earnings per share came in below analyst estimates. The quarter saw a year-over-year improvement in gross margin, but a significant drop in trading activity and a sharp decline in cash reserves. Management did not provide forward guidance, and the company’s liquidity position remains a key area to watch.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $0.07 $0.20 $0.45 (84.4%) Revenue $114.3 million $189.9 million $173.3 million (34.0%) Gross Margin 4.4% 3.3% 1.1 pp EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $1.7 million $3.4 million (50.0%) Net Income $0.4 million $2.4 million (83.3%)

Source: Analyst estimates for the quarter provided by FactSet.

Business Overview and Recent Strategic Focus

Sadot Group operates in the global agricultural supply chain, focusing on sourcing, trading, and transporting major commodities such as soy, corn, and wheat. The company has transitioned away from its legacy restaurant operations and now concentrates on food security and sustainable agri-trading.

In recent quarters, Sadot Group has expanded its presence across North and South America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. It is targeting higher-margin specialty commodities through subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, and other regions. The company is also investing in sustainable practices, including carbon-neutral product offerings, to align with growing demand for environmentally responsible supply chains.

Quarterly Performance: Key Developments and Results

During the quarter, Sadot Group’s revenue fell well short of analyst expectations and declined compared to the same period last year. The company completed 26 agri-commodity transactions across seven countries, a significant drop from 76 transactions in the previous quarter. This reduction in trading activity contributed to the lower revenue figure.

Gross margin improved to 4.4% from 3.3% a year earlier, reflecting a shift toward containerized specialty crops and higher-margin trades, particularly through the Canadian subsidiary. Despite this margin expansion, overall profitability weakened. Net income attributable to Sadot Group was $0.4 million, down sharply from $2.4 million in the prior-year period. EBITDA, a measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, was $1.7 million, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA but a decline from $3.4 million a year ago.

The company continued to invest in sustainability initiatives, including a 37.5% equity stake in an Indonesian carbon offset project. This project aims to generate between 1.1 and 1.2 million carbon credits in its first issuance cycle, supporting Sadot Group’s goal of offering carbon-neutral products. The company also finalized its exit from direct restaurant operations, now acting only as a franchisor for the Pokémoto and Muscle Maker Grill brands. No material gains or losses were reported from discontinued operations, and income from franchising remains limited.

Leadership changes were announced during the quarter, with Haggai Ravid appointed as Chief Executive Officer on May 28, 2025, and Paul Sansom named Chief Financial Officer effective August 1, 2025. These appointments reflect a continued focus on operational discipline and international growth.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Investor Considerations

Sadot Group did not provide specific forward guidance for revenue or earnings for the next quarter or for fiscal 2025. Management commentary focused on ongoing transformation, margin improvement efforts, and investments in sustainability rather than issuing explicit forecasts.

Investors should closely monitor the company’s liquidity position. The cash balance fell to $0.4 million at the end of the quarter, down from $1.8 million at the end of December. Operating cash flow was negative for the first half of the year, highlighting ongoing challenges in cash management and working capital.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

