Saccheria Franceschetti Updates on Share Buy-Back Status

October 21, 2024 — 05:56 am EDT

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti – S.P.A. (IT:SAC) has released an update.

Saccheria F.LLI Franceschetti, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, announced no share buy-back activities from October 14 to 18, 2024. The company continues to hold 106,500 of its own shares, which is 1.2024% of its share capital. Renowned for its high-quality industrial packaging, Saccheria Franceschetti is a leader in Italy and among the top European traders, leveraging a robust supply chain and innovative sales processes.

