Saccheria Franceschetti Updates on Share Buy-Back Status

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti – S.P.A. (IT:SAC) has released an update.

Saccheria F.LLI Franceschetti, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, announced no share buy-back activities from October 14 to 18, 2024. The company continues to hold 106,500 of its own shares, which is 1.2024% of its share capital. Renowned for its high-quality industrial packaging, Saccheria Franceschetti is a leader in Italy and among the top European traders, leveraging a robust supply chain and innovative sales processes.

For further insights into IT:SAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.