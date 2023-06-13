Sabre's (SABR) GDS to Provide Aeromexico's NDC Content

Sabre Corporation SABR recently revealed the availability of the New Distribution Capability (“NDC”) content from Aeromexico via its Global Distribution System (“GDS”). Aeromexico is a Mexico-based airline company engaged in commercial and cargo aviation services.

With this integration, Sabre-connected travel agents in Mexico will be able to manage, shop and book NDC contents offered by Aeromexico through the Sabre Red 360 point-of-sale tool, Sabre Offer and Order API (application programming interface) and the corporate booking solution, GetThere.

We believe that offering its NDC contents on Sabre’s platform will strengthen Aeromexico’s ancillary sales while increasing transparency in the purchasing process, thereby ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction. The new partnership will provide Sabre GDS users with enhanced offerings from the air carrier.

The recent collaboration reflects the reliability of global air carriers on Sabre’s GDS platform. In April 2023, Thailand's flag carrier, Thai Airways, renewed its distribution agreement with the travel tech company. In the same month, Sabre inked a partnership with United Airlines, under which the former will make available the latter’s NDC contents through the GDS platform.

Apart from the two aforementioned deals, Sabre revealed that Virgin Atlantic renewed its long-standing global distribution agreement in April, under which the travel technology provider will offer enhanced contents from the air carrier via its GDS.

In March, Sabre revealed the availability of the NDC content from Finland’s flag air carrier, Finnair, via its GDS platform. In the same month, it announced the availability of the NDC content from American Airlines Group through its GDS marketplace.

With more relaxation in pandemic-related restrictions worldwide, Sabre is well-poised to capitalize on the global travel industry’s improving market scenario. Deals with global airlines are likely to aid the company in expanding its customer share in the Travel Solutions segment.

The Travel Solutions segment’s revenues totaled $677.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, registering year-over-year growth of 26.9%. This was primarily driven by a gradual recovery in global air and other bookings. The segment’s revenues also benefited from favorable rate impacts as international and corporate bookings improved.

Sabre has more than 425,000 travel agency partners worldwide at present. The company provides one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. The leading travel-related software and technology provider has its customer base spread over 160 nations globally.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have declined 5.3% year to date (YTD).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Meta Platforms META, Manhattan Associates MANH and Blackbaud BLKB. Meta Platforms and Manhattan Associates each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Blackbaud carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta's second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 5 cents southward to $2.82 per share in the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have been lowered by 11 cents to $11.93 per share in the past seven days.

Meta’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on two occasions, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of META have surged 119.8% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Manhattan Associates' second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by a couple of cents to 72 cents per share for the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved upward by 17 cents to $2.87 per share in the past 60 days.

Manhattan Associates' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 33.6%. Shares of MANH have soared 52.8% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 2 cents northward to 93 cents per share in the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have increased to $3.75 per share from $3.68 30 days ago.

Blackbaud's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of BLKB have rallied 24 % YTD.

