Sabre (SABR) Unveils the Red Launchpad Booking Solution

Sabre SABR recently announced the development of its Red Launchpad, built in partnership with Internova Travel Group. Sabre Red Launchpad is a simplified version of its Red 360 solution, which reduces training time for travel consultants who may not require the platform's full range of features.

The two companies will launch the same solution with their own trademarks. For Internova, the solution will be named Internova SNAP, Powered by Sabre.

Sabre Red Launchpad has a user-friendly interface for browsing and booking air tickets, hotels and rental cars. It supports New Distribution Capability content, XML and ATPCO/EDIFACT, along with a wide range of options available through SABR's Content Services for Lodging.

The company’s Red Launchpad works in parallel with the Red 360 solution and helps users switch to the latter if the Red Launchpad doesn't cover the specific features. SABR and Internova have planned to expand the partner base of the solution throughout 2024. For Sabre, its initiatives to expand business with agencies have always been one of its key growth drivers.

The company also benefits from partnerships with numerous airlines and the hospitality industry. SABR has added multiple airlines to its Global Distribution System that will enrich the experience of Sabre Red Launchpad users. In the past year, Sabre partnered with LATAM, Aeromexico, Scandinavian Airlines, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, Riyadh Airlines, United Airlines and American Airlines.

SABR also offers a range of solutions for the hospitality-based travel marketplace. Its Red Workspace is widely used by major travel agencies. Furthermore, the company’s airline solutions like the Sabresonic Reservation system, AirVision and AirCenter, along with hospitality solutions, such as SynXis software and services, have experienced robust growth.

However, to stay relevant in a market that is full of competition, Sabre has to make regular enhancements, additions and upgrades to its product portfolio that involve repeated investments. These factors contribute to SABR’s significant debt burden. As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had a net debt balance of $4.83 billion and its debt-to-capital ratio is 1.4, higher than the industry’s figure of 0.23.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Sabre carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of SABR have plunged 51.9% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine BL, Adobe ADBE and Dell Technologies DELL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at 47 cents per share for the past 90 days. Shares of BL have gained 8.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adobe’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised by 12 cents northward to $4.38 per share in the past 90 days. Shares of ADBE have rallied 72.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised downward by 5 cents to $1.35 per share in the past seven days. Shares of DELL have surged 216.8% in the past year.

