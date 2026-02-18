Sabre (SABR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sabre (SABR) reported $666.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. EPS of -$0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $653.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07, the EPS surprise was +84.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Bookings - Air Bookings : 69.98 million compared to the 70.75 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 69.98 million compared to the 70.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Bookings : 83.47 million compared to the 84.48 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 83.47 million compared to the 84.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. Passengers Boarded : 176.03 million compared to the 175.59 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 176.03 million compared to the 175.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. Bookings - Lodging, Ground and Sea Bookings : 13.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.73 million.

: 13.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.73 million. Revenue- IT Solutions Revenue : $139.72 million compared to the $141.1 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.

: $139.72 million compared to the $141.1 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year. Revenue- Distribution Revenue: $526.8 million versus $512.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

Here is how Sabre performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Sabre have returned -26.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

