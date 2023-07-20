Sabre (SABR) Offers Central Reservation System to Hyatt Hotels

Sabre Corporation SABR recently entered into a technology agreement with Hyatt Hotels Corporation H to provide SynXis Central Reservation System (CRS) to the hotel chain from 2024 onward.

This agreement will enhance Hyatt’s reservation capabilities, streamline its operations and offer a seamless and efficient experience for guests. Sabre’s SynXis Central Reservation System will enable Hyatt to make faster guest search and booking process via flexible calendar search, and enhanced view of rooms and rates. The platform will showcase the best rates available for guests through advance purchase rates and streamline the processing for hotel colleagues.

Further, the Sabre hospitality solution will support Hyatt’s advanced connectivity and distribution, accelerating its revenue growth. Increased visibility for the available properties will bring Hyatt closer to its guests. In first-quarter 2023, SABR’s CRS transactions rose 20.4% to $27.7 million. The company’s Hospitality Solutions segment revenues totaled $73.8 million, increasing 31.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus

Sabre Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sabre Corporation Quote

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has its customer base spread in more than 160 nations globally. In July, Sabre inked an agreement with HRS, a leading software-as-a-service provider, to support digitalization of airlines. In June, the company integrated its task management and guest engagement software, Nuvola, with WhatsApp to provide hoteliers a tool that delivers differentiated and seamless guest experiences.

In the same month, Sabre completed a multi-year distribution agreement that provides Sabre-connected agencies with long-term access to Air Canada’s full content via NDC channels. Also, it successfully implemented a full suite of Sabre Network Planning and Optimization solutions for Malaysia Airlines. The company also signed an enhanced agreement with All Nippon Airways to improve the carrier’s Network Planning and Optimization capabilities for its domestic routes.

In May, SABR extended its existing relationship with Chile’s SKY Airline through a new multi-year agreement. It also signed a long-term technology renewal agreement with Taiwan’s South East Travel, under which, the Taipei-headquartered agency will continue to leverage the company’s products for expanding its business and improving operational efficiency in the same month.

Sabre reported revenues of $742.7 million in first-quarter 2023. The top line was $584.9 million, which was 27% higher than the year-ago period. This surge clearly reflected a significant improvement in the company’s global air, hotel and other bookings.

SABR has more than 425,000 travel agency partners worldwide at present. The company provides one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Sabre and Hyatt currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. Shares of SABR have lost 40.3%, while that of Hyatt have climbed 49.9%, over the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Salesforce CRM and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised northward by a penny to $1.90 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 2 cents to $7.44 in the past 30 days.



CRM's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have gained 28.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised northward from $1.04 to $2.04 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 2 cents to $7.66 in the past 30 days.



NVDA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 0.26%. Shares of the company have soared 164.4% in the past year.

