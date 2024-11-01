Sabre Corp’s Third Quarter 2024 Financial Analysis

Sabre Corp ( (SABR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sabre Corp presented to its investors.

Sabre Corporation is a technology and software company specializing in travel solutions, connecting suppliers and buyers globally through innovative products. In the third quarter of 2024, Sabre reported a revenue of $765 million, marking a 3% increase from the previous year, driven by growth in both Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The company also launched SabreMosaic, a next-generation platform, and secured key partnerships with airlines such as Virgin Australia and Riyadh Air. Financially, Sabre achieved an operating income of $70 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $131 million, reflecting double-digit improvements from the previous year. Despite these gains, the company registered a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $63 million, although this was a significant improvement from the $212 million loss in the same quarter last year. Looking ahead, Sabre remains focused on its growth strategies, confident in its ability to continue innovating and achieving long-term success in the travel industry.

