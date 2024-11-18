News & Insights

Sabien Technology Reports 2024 Financial Results

November 18, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Sabien Technology (GB:SNT) has released an update.

Sabien Technology Group reported a decrease in revenue to £0.71m for the year ending June 2024, down from £1.10m the previous year, while losses after tax improved slightly to £0.54m. Despite the challenges, the company raised £0.32m through subscriptions and related party funding, and received orders worth £0.26m post-year end.

