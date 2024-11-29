News & Insights

Sabesp Secures Major Loan for Sanitation Projects

November 29, 2024 — 03:48 pm EST

Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) has released an update.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (Sabesp) has secured a significant R$1.06 billion sustainability-linked loan from the International Finance Corporation to enhance basic sanitation infrastructure in the São Paulo Metropolitan Region. This investment will focus on improving the Perus Sewage System and Guarulhos Vertentes, aiming to boost sewage treatment and water quality in the Tietê River. The move signals Sabesp’s commitment to environmental sustainability and infrastructure development.

