News & Insights

Stocks

SABESP Elects New Audit Committee Members

November 29, 2024 — 03:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo, SABESP, recently held an extraordinary board meeting where it elected new members to its Statutory Audit Committee. The appointments include Eduardo Person Pardini and Saulo de Tarso Alves de Lara as external members, alongside Mateus Affonso Bandeira as the coordinator. This restructuring is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and oversight capabilities.

For further insights into SBS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.