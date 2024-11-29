SABESP Elects New Audit Committee Members

Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) has released an update.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo, SABESP, recently held an extraordinary board meeting where it elected new members to its Statutory Audit Committee. The appointments include Eduardo Person Pardini and Saulo de Tarso Alves de Lara as external members, alongside Mateus Affonso Bandeira as the coordinator. This restructuring is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and oversight capabilities.

