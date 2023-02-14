Saba Capital Management Now Owns 5.20% of Alpha Star Acquisition (ALSA)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.77MM shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Corp (ALSA). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 23, 2021 they reported 0.68MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Star Acquisition. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSA is 0.01%, a decrease of 62.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.46% to 466K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Walleye Capital holds 230K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Walleye Trading holds 130K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 97K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSA by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 204.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSA by 67.70% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 75.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSA by 99.65% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.