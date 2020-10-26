Absolute Software, which provides organizations with a SaaS cloud-based management and security platform for computing devices, applications, and data, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $65 million in an initial public offering.



Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the organization that distributed it, Absolute Software provides IT and security personnel with connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empower them with Self-Healing Endpoint® security to ensure mission critical applications remain healthy and deliver intended value. The company's technology is embedded in over a half-billion devices and currently serves more than 13,000 commercial customers with over 10.8 million activated licenses globally.



The Vancouver, Canada-based company was founded in 1993 and booked $105 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ABST. Needham & Co. and Canaccord Genuity are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article SaaS provider Absolute Software files for a $65 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



