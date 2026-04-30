S-1 Earnings Up In Q1

(RTTNews) - S-1 Corp. (012750.KS), a South Korea-based provider of security and safety services, on Thursday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased to KRW 21.54 billion from KRW 42.05 billion in the previous year.

Operating income decreased to KRW 20.75 billion from KRW 55.05 billion in the prior year.

Sales declined to KRW 673.72 billion from KRW 674.12 billion in the previous year.

S-1 closed trading 0.58% lesser at KRW 86,100 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

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