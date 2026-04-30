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S-1 Earnings Up In Q1

April 30, 2026 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - S-1 Corp. (012750.KS), a South Korea-based provider of security and safety services, on Thursday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased to KRW 21.54 billion from KRW 42.05 billion in the previous year.

Operating income decreased to KRW 20.75 billion from KRW 55.05 billion in the prior year.

Sales declined to KRW 673.72 billion from KRW 674.12 billion in the previous year.

S-1 closed trading 0.58% lesser at KRW 86,100 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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