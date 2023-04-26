RYT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF (Symbol: RYT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $255.97, changing hands as low as $255.42 per share. Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RYT's low point in its 52 week range is $213.47 per share, with $283.209 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $255.83.
