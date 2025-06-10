Ryman Hospitality Properties Closes Acquisition of JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa for $865 Million

Ryman Hospitality Properties completed the acquisition of JW Marriott Desert Ridge for approximately $865 million, enhancing its portfolio.

Quiver AI Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has successfully completed the acquisition of the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa for approximately $865 million. Mark Fioravanti, Ryman’s President and CEO, expressed gratitude towards the team and the sellers for facilitating a smooth closing. The JW Marriott Desert Ridge, located on 402 acres in Arizona, is one of the largest hotels in the Phoenix/Scottsdale area, featuring 950 guest rooms and extensive meeting spaces. Recent enhancements to the resort include extensive renovations and updates valued at nearly $100 million. Ryman aims to integrate the property into its portfolio, which focuses on group-oriented hospitality and creates value across its offerings.

Potential Positives

Ryman Hospitality Properties successfully closed the acquisition of the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, expanding its portfolio in a strategic location.

The newly acquired resort adds significant capacity with 950 guest rooms and extensive meeting and event space, enhancing Ryman's capabilities in the group-focused hospitality market.

The property has recently undergone nearly $100 million in renovations, positioning it as a premium destination with modern amenities, which may attract more guests and event bookings.

Mark Fioravanti, Ryman's CEO, expressed confidence in integrating the JW Marriott Desert Ridge into their portfolio and pursuing value creation opportunities, indicating a proactive growth strategy.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge for approximately $865 million signals a significant financial commitment, which may raise concerns about the company's debt levels and ability to manage its portfolio effectively.

The press release highlights potential risks and uncertainties associated with the integration of the new property, suggesting challenges may arise in realizing expected value creation opportunities.

Forward-looking statements regarding the integration and future value creation opportunities could lead to investor skepticism if the company fails to achieve its stated objectives, particularly given historical performance concerns in the hospitality sector.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition by Ryman Hospitality Properties?

Ryman Hospitality Properties has acquired the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona for approximately $865 million.

How many guest rooms does JW Marriott Desert Ridge have?

The JW Marriott Desert Ridge features a total of 950 guest rooms, including 81 suites.

What amenities are offered at JW Marriott Desert Ridge?

The resort includes a 28,000-square-foot spa, multiple dining outlets, water amenities, and two golf courses.

What recent renovations were made to the JW Marriott Desert Ridge?

Nearly $100 million in renovations upgraded rooms, the lobby, water amenities, and dining outlets at the resort.

Who manages Ryman's hotel portfolio?

Ryman's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes several large convention center hotels across the U.S.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RHP Insider Trading Activity

$RHP insiders have traded $RHP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLIN V REED (Exec. Chairman of the Board) has made 2 purchases buying 16,587 shares for an estimated $1,612,715 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALVIN L JR BOWLES sold 473 shares for an estimated $45,896

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $RHP stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RHP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RHP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

CBRE issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RHP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RHP forecast page.

Full Release



NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (“Ryman”) announced today it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa (“JW Marriott Desert Ridge”) in Phoenix, Arizona.





Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “I want to thank the Ryman team and the sellers, Trinity Investments, for their collaboration in executing an efficient and successful closing. We are excited to begin integrating this premier resort into our differentiated, group-focused portfolio, and we look forward to pursuing compelling value creation opportunities at this beautiful property and across our one-of-a-kind portfolio.”





Located amid approximately 402 acres of Arizona's Sonoran Desert, the JW Marriott Desert Ridge is one of largest hotels in the greater Phoenix/Scottsdale area and features 950 guest rooms, including 81 suites, and approximately 243,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The resort’s amenities include the 28,000-square-foot REVIVE Spa; seven food and beverage outlets; the 140,000-square-foot AquaRidge water amenity featuring water slides and a lazy river; and two renowned golf courses at Wildfire Golf Club—the Nick Faldo-designed Championship Course and the Arnold Palmer-designed Signature Course. The property has recently benefitted from nearly $100 million in capital investments, including a complete renovation of the rooms and suites, an enhanced lobby and arrival experience, upgraded water amenities, and reimagined food and beverage outlets. The purchase price for the acquisition, subject to certain purchase price adjustments, totaled approximately $865 million.







About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.







Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 12,364 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas; and a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s integration of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge and pursuit of value creation opportunities at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s integration of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge and ability to identify and capitalize on value creation opportunities at JW Marriott Desert Ridge. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent filings, including the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed May 19, 2025. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.























Investor Relations Contacts:











Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer





(615) 316-6588





mfioravanti@rymanhp.com









Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer





(615) 316-6320





jhutcheson@rymanhp.com









Sarah Martin, Vice President, Investor Relations





(615) 316-6011





sarah.martin@rymanhp.com







Media Contact:











Shannon Sullivan, Vice President, Corporate and Brand Communications





(615) 316-6725





ssullivan@rymanhp.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.