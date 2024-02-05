RYI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.42, changing hands as low as $32.90 per share. Ryerson Holding Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.15 per share, with $44.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.87.

