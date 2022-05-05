Ryerson Q1 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) reported first-quarter adjusted profit per share of $4.27 compared to $0.26, prior year. Net profit was $163.6 million or $4.17 per share compared to $25.3 million or $0.66 per share, a year ago. The company said its quarterly results were bolstered by supportive global metals pricing and recovering North American demand. Revenue increased to $1.75 billion from $1.15 billion, a year ago.

Eddie Lehner, CEO, said "During the first quarter of 2022, Ryerson made the most of its opportunities illuminated by lower net debt, higher net book value of equity, a 25% increase in the quarterly dividend, significant expense leverage realizations, positive operating cash flow and record quarterly earnings per share."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.