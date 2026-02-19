Ryerson Holding Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI), on Thursday, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $37.9 million or $1.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.3 million or $0.13 per share last year.

Adjusted loss per share for the quarter was $1.01, compared to $0.14 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $1.105 billion, compared to $1.007 billion last year.

The company declared a first-quarter 2026 dividend of $0.1875 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of March 5, 2026.

Looking forward to the first quarter, net sales are expected to be in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion.

