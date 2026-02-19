Markets
RYI

Ryerson Holding Q4 Loss Widens

February 19, 2026 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI), on Thursday, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $37.9 million or $1.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.3 million or $0.13 per share last year.

Adjusted loss per share for the quarter was $1.01, compared to $0.14 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $1.105 billion, compared to $1.007 billion last year.

The company declared a first-quarter 2026 dividend of $0.1875 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of March 5, 2026.

Looking forward to the first quarter, net sales are expected to be in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RYI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.