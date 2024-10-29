Ryerson Holding Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI):

Earnings: -$6.6 million in Q3 vs. $35.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.20 in Q3 vs. $1.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ryerson Holding Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.7 million or -$0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $1.126 billion in Q3 vs. $1.246 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.53) - (-$0.47)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.