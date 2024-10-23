Ryder System's Earnings Outlook

Ryder System (NYSE:R) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ryder System to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.42.

Ryder System bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.13, leading to a 0.13% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ryder System's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.87 1.71 2.73 3.22 EPS Actual 3 2.14 2.95 3.58 Price Change % 0.0% 0.0% -2.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Ryder System's Stock

Shares of Ryder System were trading at $145.73 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Ryder System

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ryder System.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Ryder System, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $155.0, suggesting a potential 6.36% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Landstar System, Schneider National and RXO, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Landstar System received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $172.43, implying a potential 18.32% upside. Schneider National is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $27.78, indicating a potential 80.94% downside. RXO is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $27.3, indicating a potential 81.27% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Landstar System, Schneider National and RXO, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ryder System Outperform 8.91% $648M 4.13% Landstar System Neutral -10.83% $160.64M 5.21% Schneider National Neutral -2.21% $110.70M 1.20% RXO Neutral -3.43% $163M -1.21%

Key Takeaway:

Ryder System ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ryder System

Ryder System Inc operates in three business segments: (1) Fleet Management Solutions which provides full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers; (2) Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides integrated logistics solutions, including distribution management, dedicated transportation, transportation management, brokerage, e-commerce, last mile, and professional services; and (3) Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides turnkey transportation solutions in the U.S., including dedicated vehicles, professional drivers, management, and administrative support.

Ryder System: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Ryder System's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ryder System's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ryder System's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ryder System's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ryder System's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

