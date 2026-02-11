Ryder System Stock Climbs 6% Despite Lower Profit In Q4

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (R) are moving up about 6 percent on Wednesday morning trading despite a decline in its fourth quarter earnings, which came in at $133 million, or $3.25 per share, compared with $135 million, or $3.12 per share, last year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $226.12 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 6.56 percent. The stock opened at $204.51 and has climbed as high as $230.38 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $125.54 to $230.38.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $3.175 billion from $3.189 billion last year.

