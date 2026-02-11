Markets
Ryder System Inc. Q4 Sales Decline

February 11, 2026 — 07:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ryder System Inc. (R) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $133 million

The company's earnings came in at $133 million, or $3.25 per share. This compares with $135 million, or $3.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $3.175 billion from $3.189 billion last year.

Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $133 Mln. vs. $135 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.25 vs. $3.12 last year. -Revenue: $3.175 Bln vs. $3.189 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.95 To $ 2.20

