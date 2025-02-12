Ryder System Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ryder System Inc. (R) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $135 million, or $3.11 per share. This compares with $124 million, or $2.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $150 million or $3.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $3.189 billion from $3.023 billion last year.

Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $135 Mln. vs. $124 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.11 vs. $2.74 last year. -Revenue: $3.189 Bln vs. $3.023 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.55

