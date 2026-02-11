Ryder System Guides Q1, FY26 Well Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Ryder System, Inc. (R) initiated its earnings, comparable earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026, well below Estimates. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter, well below view.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.95 to $2.20 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $2.10 to $2.35 per share.

On average, nine analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $12.80 to $13.80 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $13.45 to $14.45 per share on total revenue growth of 1 percent and operating revenue growth of 3 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $14.63 per share on revenue growth of 13.53 percent to $13.62 billion for the year.

"We achieved an annual benefit of $100 million from our multi-year strategic initiatives, with incremental benefits expected in 2026," says Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez.

"We expect another year of earnings growth in 2026, driven by $70M in incremental benefits from upsized strategic initiatives," added Ryder CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, R is trading on the NYSE at $207.90, down $4.51 or 2.12 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.